Israel Is Systematically Dismantling Palestine | MEP Billy Kelleher

Irish MEP Billy Kelleher: "When people talk about the rule of law in Israel, let's be honest, there is no rule of law. It is consistently flouted international law, and we have done nothing, nothing to condemn. We haven't as much as sanctioned them in any way"
"So, when I talk about democracy, we should insist that there is no further occupation of the Palestinian state, that they should go back to the original borders as was proposed in the two-state solution. And Mr. Burrell, there is no two-state viable now because Israel is systematically dismantling the Palestinian state as we speak. And we are shamefully sitting on our hands all the time."
Release Date: 2023
🔗 Video Source: https://twitter.com/BillyKelleherEU/status/1635972527548686336
Mirrored - Just a Dude
SUPPORT JUST A DUDE:
• PayPal: https://tinyurl.com/4a95f9t4
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.