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Understand The Convoy
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10 views • February 13, 2022
The Truckers Convoy is the single most important event in the history of man since the Second World War, and it may even be of greater significance than this. The Convoy started from humble beginnings but from its inception there were people who sensed there was more to this gathering of truckers, than was being said. What is the underlying issue that has united regular workers all the world over and has caused governments to overreact? Have our leaders sensed how significant this revolt is?
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