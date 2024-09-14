Wag The Dog + Weekend At Bernie's

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Movie Subplot Twist vs. Escalation Towards WWIII?
* We are larping a high-tech movie with puppeted actors.
* Patriots are ending a belligerent occupation according to military rule of law.
* WW3 is what the bad guys intended, but good guys thwarted their plot (again).
* There are no more nukes.
* Joe is gone fishing; and so is Putin.
* Sometimes you can’t tell the people — you must show them.
* Enjoy the final act of this [Bidan] sh!tshow.
Reese Reports | 13 September 2024
