BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Wag The Dog + Weekend At Bernie's
Son of the Republic
Son of the Republic
887 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
136 views • 7 months ago

Movie Subplot Twist vs. Escalation Towards WWIII?

* We are larping a high-tech movie with puppeted actors.

* Patriots are ending a belligerent occupation according to military rule of law.

* WW3 is what the bad guys intended, but good guys thwarted their plot (again).

* There are no more nukes.

* Joe is gone fishing; and so is Putin.

* Sometimes you can’t tell the people — you must show them.

* Enjoy the final act of this [Bidan] sh!tshow.


Reese Reports | 13 September 2024

https://rumble.com/v5eubel-major-escalation-towards-wwiii.html

https://banned.video/watch?id=66e4a43c5826041de113ca23

Keywords
vladimir putinrussiadeep statejoe bidenww3cabalthe planwwg1wgalarpukrainenatogreg reesewwiiiwag the dogcontinuity of governmentmilitary operationsting operationncswiclaw of warplot twistglobal alliancebelligerent occupation5d chesslive-action role playweekend at bernies
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy