Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
J6 Political Prisoners at DC Gulag Leak Heart-Breaking Video from Inside Jail Praying & Singing National Anthem
294 views
channel image
GalacticStorm
Published 19 hours ago |
Shop now

J6 Political Prisoners at DC Gulag Leak Heart-Breaking Video from Inside Jail Praying and Singing National AnthemHere is the heart-breaking video that was leaked from inside the DC Gulag showing political prisoners praying and singing the National Anthem. Many of these men have now been in jail for over 770 days without trial.

This is a national disgrace.
Where are the courageous men and women to stand up against this tyranny?

Thank you Midnight Rider for posting this.   

https://t.me/realKarliBonne/156193 

Read more: https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2023/03/j6-political-prisoners-at-dc-gulag-leak-heart-breaking-video-from-inside-jail-praying-and-singing-national-anthem-video/ 

Keywords
human abuseinhumane conditionsj6jan 6 political prisoners2nd yr anniversary

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket