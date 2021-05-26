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Before I do, the preparation before marriage Part 2
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Dear brethren in the Seventh Day Adventist church please come and study with us this most important subject before one of the most important decisions in life marriage.
What council does sister White have for us.
What does God expect from a husband and from a wife.
Come and get some insightful council from the Spirit of Prophecy.
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SighandCrySA - Loadicea BrightEon
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What council does sister White have for us.
What does God expect from a husband and from a wife.
Come and get some insightful council from the Spirit of Prophecy.
Our Channels for Laodicea
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sighandcry
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sighandcrysa
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKNG8_Qt0g_ECrjDMiLaS9g
Visit our websites
www.whyperish.org
www.upa7.co.za
Contact us at
Upa7.org-RSA: [email protected] ph: +27 769 708 263
Upa7.org-Zim: [email protected] ph: +263 776 720 304
Upa7.org-US: [email protected] ph: 860 798-3672
Upa7.org-Vanuatu: [email protected] Ph: (678) 7746612 or (678) 7639011
Chat with us on Mewe
https://mewe.com/group/5fcbd4d5da6a0364ec5e5e03
GoldenBowlStudiesSA - Present Truth BrightEon
https://www.brighteon.com/a1aad132-2637-410c-ba9a-fbb3d1b85f64
Goldenbowlstudiessa - Present Truth YouTube
https://youtu.be/T06f3VIUgMo
SighandCrySA - Loadicea BrightEon
https://www.brighteon.com/804a4356-191d-4529-a861-037e383bc4b3
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