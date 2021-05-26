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Before I do, the preparation before marriage Part 2
SighandCry
SighandCry
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Dear brethren in the Seventh Day Adventist church please come and study with us this most important subject before one of the most important decisions in life marriage.
What council does sister White have for us.
What does God expect from a husband and from a wife.
Come and get some insightful council from the Spirit of Prophecy.

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