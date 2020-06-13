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5G And The AI Control Grid
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88 views • June 13, 2020
Max Igan exposes the true intentions behind the 5G system, which is meant to enslave humanity through mass surveillance. Just take a look at China's social credit scoring system. That will be our future in the United States if we do not do anything to stop the 5G rollout.
If you want to follow Max Igan's work, you can find his website at thecrowhouse.com.
If you want to follow Max Igan's work, you can find his website at thecrowhouse.com.
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