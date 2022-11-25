Fallen angel demon-possessed AI "black goo" elites exterminated so many = companies shortage workers

*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (November 2022). Satan Lucifer's NWO "reign of terror" Nazi holocaust genocide's “fallen angel demon-possessed AI black goo nanites mind-controlled Borg zombie globalist elites” have exterminated so many humans & humanoids & allies that now companies in Jezebel's wicked Western feminist nations, that are under God's judgment, cannot find workers and cities are now empty of people. The restaurants and shops and hotels and businesses and offices can only be open part of the day, because there are no waiters or computer programmers or pilots or graphic artists or salespeople or hotel clerks or factory workers or farmers or teachers or soldiers. No one knows where the people have been abducted to or executed or experimented on or used as off planet slaves or eaten by the Pedogate Pizzagate “White House Pizza Night” pedophile cannibal Satanist reptilian hybrid elites or killed by the COVID vaccine biochemical weapon. This is what happens when the accursed evil Western feminist nations start redefining Bible verses and rebelling against women’s head coverings so that their heads are controlled by the fallen angels, and cross-dressing in “Satan Lucifer’s post-1960s cross-dress-project” men’s trousers, and stealing unbiblical post-1873 10% salary tithe income taxes, and replacing Jesus the original Bible verses’ Word of God with fake foreign gods like “women’s equality” Jezebel to get church donators, and “love & light post-1960s” Sananda Jesus to get church donators, and “church corporation CEO pastors’” Mammon to get church donators, and “look like Western female pastors hippos” Adephagia to get church donators, and removing God’s spiritual protection to get abortion child sacrifice legalized to use its black magick energy to open up all the wormhole portals to bring back millions of “AI black goo nanite fallen angel demon-possessing” fallen angel devils from the abyss where God had imprisoned them after Noah’s Atlantis flood. These Western feminist nations’ pastors and millions of religious Christian hordes still refuse to repent. The problem is that Satan Lucifer’s Western feminist nations’ “women’s equality” “female church donators loving” “Jezebel spirit filled” “Satan Lucifer’s ordained & allowed & trained” church pastors and religious Christian hordes, who are redefining Bible verses and rebelling against women’s head coverings so that their heads are controlled by the fallen angels to stick their middle fingers up at God, and cross-dressing in “Satan Lucifer’s post-1960s cross-dress-project” men’s trousers to mock God’s Word, and stealing unbiblical post-1873 10% salary tithe income taxes to make God’s house into an extortionist gangster’s office, and doing hundreds of other things to remove all of God’s protection and replace Jesus with Jezebel & Sananda Jesus & Mammon & Adephagia, in order to bring judgment upon their Western feminist nations with sword & famine & plague & demon armies, are hiding all of this from God’s spiritual army and their church donators and the 6 billion humans. They are fake shepherds and fake “Bible’s watchmen on the wall.” Preach this in your next Sunday church service sermon, so that 99% of your church donators will leave in terror & anger & disgust, so that God’s house will be cleansed of their religious filth. Do it now and do not wait until tomorrow, unless you are a crazy lunatic who has lost all common sense of the Holy Spirit.





Photos at: https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver

Photos at: https://gab.com/humanracesurvivalresistance

Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047





See full article at:

https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/

https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver





Tags:





#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine