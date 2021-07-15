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The French Are Finally Waking Up?
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684 views • July 15, 2021
Are the French people waking up to the tyrannical rules they were subjected to for nearly 18 months? Is this the beginning or will it die out after a few days? Let's hope they maintain it until their freedoms and basic rights are restored, and they can set an example for other nations to follow. Go La Gaule GO!
France is the name given to it, by the Franks (Who were Franc-Maçon Freemasons) the country is called La Gaule like its indigenous people
France is the name given to it, by the Franks (Who were Franc-Maçon Freemasons) the country is called La Gaule like its indigenous people
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