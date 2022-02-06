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GRAND JURY Day-1: Covid19 Crimes Against Humanity: Atty. Reiner Fuellmich-Opening Statement
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549 views • February 06, 2022
GRAND JURY – DAY 1 OF THE COURT FEBRUARY 5, 2022 – DR. REINER FUELLMICH – COVID19 CRIMES AGAINST HUMANITY, commonly referred to
as Nuremberg 2.0
Every Day of these presentations will be uploaded to this channel. Please stay tuned, and let others know that all people need to see these proceedings, as "We the People" are part of the "Grand Jury".
A group of international lawyers and a judge are conducting criminal investigation modelled after the United States Grand Jury proceedings in order to present to the public all available evidence of COVID-19 Crimes Against Humanity to date against “leaders, organizers, instigators and accomplices” who aided, abetted or actively participated in the formulation and execution of a common plan for a pandemic. This investigation is; of the people, by the people and for the people, so YOU can be part of the jury.
Through showing a complete picture of what we are facing, including the geopolitical and historical backdrop – the proceeding is meant to create awareness about the factual collapse of the current, hijacked system and its hijacked institutions, and, as a consequence the necessity for the people themselves, retaking their sovereignty, and the necessity to first stop this plandemic´s measures by refusing to comply, and the necessity to jump-start their own new system of health care, education, economics and judiciary, so that democracy and the rule of law on the basis of our constitutions will be re-established.
More information: https://www.grand-jury.net/
as Nuremberg 2.0
Every Day of these presentations will be uploaded to this channel. Please stay tuned, and let others know that all people need to see these proceedings, as "We the People" are part of the "Grand Jury".
A group of international lawyers and a judge are conducting criminal investigation modelled after the United States Grand Jury proceedings in order to present to the public all available evidence of COVID-19 Crimes Against Humanity to date against “leaders, organizers, instigators and accomplices” who aided, abetted or actively participated in the formulation and execution of a common plan for a pandemic. This investigation is; of the people, by the people and for the people, so YOU can be part of the jury.
Through showing a complete picture of what we are facing, including the geopolitical and historical backdrop – the proceeding is meant to create awareness about the factual collapse of the current, hijacked system and its hijacked institutions, and, as a consequence the necessity for the people themselves, retaking their sovereignty, and the necessity to first stop this plandemic´s measures by refusing to comply, and the necessity to jump-start their own new system of health care, education, economics and judiciary, so that democracy and the rule of law on the basis of our constitutions will be re-established.
More information: https://www.grand-jury.net/
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