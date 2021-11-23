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¿Existe? El ADN de La Pandemia, La Conspiración Covid-19 — Dra. Samantha Bailey
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64 views • November 23, 2021
¿Existe? El ADN de La Pandemia, La Conspiración Covid-19 — Dra. Samantha Bailey
DESCRIPTION: La Dra. Samantha Bailey, de Nueva Zelanda, nos habla con franqueza y presenta con gran detalle la arquitectura del mayor engaño en la historia de la humanidad.
Para ver este video en otros idiomas y para obtener más contenido, visite nuestro sitio web en
https://www.cristoverdad.com/existe-el-adn-de-la-pandemia-la-conspiracion-covid-19-dra-samantha-bailey
CristoVerdad | cvTruth
https://www.cristoverdad.com/
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TITLE: Does It Exist? The DNA of the Pandemic, The Covid-19 the Conspiracy — Dr. Samantha Bailey
DESCRIPTION: Dr. Samantha Bailey, from New Zealand, speaks to us frankly and presents in great detail the architecture of the greatest hoax in the history of humanity.
To watch this video in other languages and for more content, please visit our website at
https://www.cristoverdad.com/en/existe-el-adn-de-la-pandemia-la-conspiracion-covid-19-dra-samantha-bailey
CristoVerdad | cvTruth
https://www.cristoverdad.com/en
LINKS (Enlaces):
Perter Daszak quote (page 73)
https://www.nap.edu/download/21809
David Martin's Deposition (Complete):
https://www.bitchute.com/video/KtLzQi7fsMYD/
Dr. Sam Baily's website:
https://drsambailey.com/
DESCRIPTION: La Dra. Samantha Bailey, de Nueva Zelanda, nos habla con franqueza y presenta con gran detalle la arquitectura del mayor engaño en la historia de la humanidad.
Para ver este video en otros idiomas y para obtener más contenido, visite nuestro sitio web en
https://www.cristoverdad.com/existe-el-adn-de-la-pandemia-la-conspiracion-covid-19-dra-samantha-bailey
CristoVerdad | cvTruth
https://www.cristoverdad.com/
----------
TITLE: Does It Exist? The DNA of the Pandemic, The Covid-19 the Conspiracy — Dr. Samantha Bailey
DESCRIPTION: Dr. Samantha Bailey, from New Zealand, speaks to us frankly and presents in great detail the architecture of the greatest hoax in the history of humanity.
To watch this video in other languages and for more content, please visit our website at
https://www.cristoverdad.com/en/existe-el-adn-de-la-pandemia-la-conspiracion-covid-19-dra-samantha-bailey
CristoVerdad | cvTruth
https://www.cristoverdad.com/en
LINKS (Enlaces):
Perter Daszak quote (page 73)
https://www.nap.edu/download/21809
David Martin's Deposition (Complete):
https://www.bitchute.com/video/KtLzQi7fsMYD/
Dr. Sam Baily's website:
https://drsambailey.com/
Keywords
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