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Rise Up NH 9.20 Weekly Chat: A Medical Kidnapping in NH
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415 views • September 21, 2021
Today we hear the story of NH Veteran Chris Martin from Pembroke, who was put on a ventilator and is fighting for his life while his wife Jennifer fights to get him on different medication or out of Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center all together. (She was kicked out of DHMC last night). Jennifer givse us more of the inside scoop and tells us how we can help. See Jennifer's GoFundMe page here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/chris-medical-and-legal-fees
For more information, see www.RiseUpNH.org.
For more information, see www.RiseUpNH.org.
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