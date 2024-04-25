IRREDUCIBLY COMPLEX

IF YOU HAVE 1/2 BRAIN THAT WORKS AND WATCH THIS VIDEO AND STILL THINK THIS WORLD FILLED WITH SO MUCH LIFE CAME DUE TO A BIG BANG THAT MADE ALL IN THIS WORLD, WITH A BIG BANG FROM NOTHING, THAN YOU ARE PART OF THE PROBLEM AND AS SMART AS A BOX OF ROCKS!
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.