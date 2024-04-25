Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
IRREDUCIBLY COMPLEX
channel image
No Rona for me
41 Subscribers
63 views
Published Yesterday

IF YOU HAVE 1/2 BRAIN THAT WORKS AND WATCH THIS VIDEO AND STILL THINK THIS WORLD FILLED WITH SO MUCH LIFE CAME DUE TO A BIG BANG THAT MADE ALL IN THIS WORLD, WITH A BIG BANG FROM NOTHING, THAN YOU ARE PART OF THE PROBLEM AND AS SMART AS A BOX OF ROCKS!

Keywords
biblegodtruth

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket