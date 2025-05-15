'Goal is not claiming victory, goal is to stop killing' - Rubio

Defense Minister Umerov will lead the 12-member team, which includes top officials from the SBU, Foreign Ministry, Military Intelligence, and General Staff

Zelensky only just now officially approved Ukraine’s delegation for talks with Russia

War will end with negotiation & not military settlement' — Marco Rubio on Ukraine

'Goal is not claiming victory, goal is to stop killing

