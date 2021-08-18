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Invasion & Attacks
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22 views • August 18, 2021
Invasion at the southern border, invasion of fake “refugees” from the turmoil the mentally left create in the Middle East, attacks on good people who are just looking for election integrity – all these things raise substantial challenges for us believers achievers and patriots. Stand in solidarity with us and our guests Steve Goreham, Julio Rivera and Mark Sutherland.
Our live shows can be heard every Sunday from 3 to 5 PM EST on local radio FM station Fox News 94.9 WJJF - covering Connecticut, Rode Island and Long Island, NY. Listen live from http://freedomondeck.com/ - and find the archives there and on most video platforms, and on Spotify!
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/freedomondeck/.
Email Chet and Brian at [email protected]
Email CV at [email protected]
Alpha Eye – novel by CV Berton available on Amazon: http://bit.ly/AlphaEye
http://www.stevegoreham.com/
https://www.reactionarytimes.com/
http://www.marksutherland.org/
Our live shows can be heard every Sunday from 3 to 5 PM EST on local radio FM station Fox News 94.9 WJJF - covering Connecticut, Rode Island and Long Island, NY. Listen live from http://freedomondeck.com/ - and find the archives there and on most video platforms, and on Spotify!
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/freedomondeck/.
Email Chet and Brian at [email protected]
Email CV at [email protected]
Alpha Eye – novel by CV Berton available on Amazon: http://bit.ly/AlphaEye
http://www.stevegoreham.com/
https://www.reactionarytimes.com/
http://www.marksutherland.org/
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