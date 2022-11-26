Interaction Between Fellow Fighters and Luc Despins’ Family and Neighbor Demonstrated the Self-Cultivation of NFSCers

https://gnews.org/articles/534980
Summary：11/25/2022 SAY NO TO EVIL: The interaction between our fellow fighters and Luc Despins’ family and neighbor demonstrated the self-cultivation of the people of the New Federal State of China, which not only won their respect, but also made us more confident.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.