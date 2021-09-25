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Protecting Yourself From Your Own Government Part 2
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10 views • September 25, 2021
GnuPG Tutorial
Sources
CyberSecDN
https://cybersecdn.com/index.php/2021/08/26/australia-passes-identify-and-disrupt-bill/
The Gateway Pundit:
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/08/surveillance-state-identify-disrupt-bill-will-give-australian-authorities-access-citizens-social-media-email-account-without-consent-allow-add-delete-information-send/
Security Stack Exchange
https://security.stackexchange.com/questions/254045/gnupg-now-uses-ecc-25519-as-default-on-new-key-generation-any-compatibility-is
E Print
https://eprint.iacr.org/2020/823.pdf
Example gpg.conf files:
https://pastebin.com/5xruDuAb
https://gist.github.com/graffen/37eaa2332ee7e584bfda
GnuPG Documentation:
https://gnupg.org/documentation/manuals/gnupg.pdf (Current Documentation)
https://www.gnupg.org/gph/en/manual.pdf (Version 1 Documentation)
PGP Web of Trust: Delegated Trust and Keyservers
https://www.linux.com/news/pgp-web-trust-delegated-trust-and-keyservers/
OpenPGP Certificates can not be deleted from keyservers
https://blog.sumptuouscapital.com/2016/03/openpgp-certificates-can-not-be-deleted-from-keyservers/
Background Music:
YT FREE DOWNLOAD CC- Have you been to Jesus for the cleansing power
https://youtu.be/smVyh3Jk9oM
Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 4.0 License
http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
Background Title Image:
Visiting the United States Capitol
https://ihitthebutton.com/united-states-capitol/
© 2021 Rev. LeRoy Cressy
This video is provided under Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 4.0 License
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/
Sources
CyberSecDN
https://cybersecdn.com/index.php/2021/08/26/australia-passes-identify-and-disrupt-bill/
The Gateway Pundit:
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/08/surveillance-state-identify-disrupt-bill-will-give-australian-authorities-access-citizens-social-media-email-account-without-consent-allow-add-delete-information-send/
Security Stack Exchange
https://security.stackexchange.com/questions/254045/gnupg-now-uses-ecc-25519-as-default-on-new-key-generation-any-compatibility-is
E Print
https://eprint.iacr.org/2020/823.pdf
Example gpg.conf files:
https://pastebin.com/5xruDuAb
https://gist.github.com/graffen/37eaa2332ee7e584bfda
GnuPG Documentation:
https://gnupg.org/documentation/manuals/gnupg.pdf (Current Documentation)
https://www.gnupg.org/gph/en/manual.pdf (Version 1 Documentation)
PGP Web of Trust: Delegated Trust and Keyservers
https://www.linux.com/news/pgp-web-trust-delegated-trust-and-keyservers/
OpenPGP Certificates can not be deleted from keyservers
https://blog.sumptuouscapital.com/2016/03/openpgp-certificates-can-not-be-deleted-from-keyservers/
Background Music:
YT FREE DOWNLOAD CC- Have you been to Jesus for the cleansing power
https://youtu.be/smVyh3Jk9oM
Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 4.0 License
http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
Background Title Image:
Visiting the United States Capitol
https://ihitthebutton.com/united-states-capitol/
© 2021 Rev. LeRoy Cressy
This video is provided under Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 4.0 License
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/
Keywords
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