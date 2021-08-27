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British Medical Journal scorns FDA over approved the Pfizer vaccine.
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60 views • August 27, 2021
Dr. Suneel Dhand discusses an interesting piece by the senior editor of the British Medical Journal who has poured scorn on the FDA’s premature and fast-tracked approval of the Pfizer COVID vaccine. Full link here: https://blogs.bmj.com/bmj/2021/08/23/does-the-fda-think-these-data-justify-the-first-full-approval-of-a-covid-19-vaccine/
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