And We Know 12.1.2023 State funeral Kissinger gone, Disney disintegrates, Elon, Censorship, Tucker, Pray!

Dec 1, 2023

Wow. Just WOW! In one day we see Elon expose the corrupt companies and it works, Tucker exposes all about Assange, Censorship is exposed again for all to see, Kissinger checks out and many are showing just how evil he really is, Iran threats escalate and so much more. Hang in there. Here we go.

Everything Wrong With The Capitol Riots In 889 Angles | Act 2

Henry Kissinger did say some odd things towards the end of his life… I wonder why.. https://t.me/candlesinthenight/65831

After further research, it's clear that Henry Kissinger was subservient to the military industrial complex. During the Vietnam war he was responsible for carpet bombing Cambodia and killing perhaps hundreds of thousands of civilians. https://t.me/PepeMatter/17894

Tucker says he asked Julian Assange about Seth Rich in prison and says a lot of that stuff is true. 🚨

Tucker says we need justice and repentance for what happened during the Covid pandemic when they forced people to either take the vaccine or lose their jobs and schooling opportunities:

Tucker says he is voting Trump and if they convict him he will donate the max to his campaign and actively protest:

Henry Kissinger hoped that Obama would create a "New World Order" https://t.me/PepeMatter/17878

Robert De Niro at Gotham Awards Last Night with Trump Derangement Syndrome 🤣😂 https://t.me/candlesinthenight/65804

"It you like poverty, keep voting for Democrats. If you like open-air drug use, keep voting for Democrats." https://t.me/SGTnewsNetwork/56630

Clay Higgins: "January 6th was an FBI operation." https://t.me/SGTnewsNetwork/56627

Byron Donalds - Joe claims he never discussed business with Hunter's associates–that's a LIE. https://t.me/ThePatriotAU/103620

We have conclusive evidence that elements within the US government were covertly conspiring with social media companies to censor and manipulate Americans, to prevent Trump from winning the 2020 election. https://t.me/qthestormrider777/18672

"Joe Biden didn't want the American people to know that he and his family were getting paid millions and millions of dollars from a company closely tied to the Chinese Communist Party." https://t.me/vDarknessFalls/20339

Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v3z2bmg-12.1.23-state-funeral-kissinger-gone-disney-disintegrates-elon-censorship-t.html