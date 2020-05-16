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Kerry Cassidy Raport 16 maja 2020- BILL GATES dołącza do DARPA
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57 views • May 16, 2020
Linki:
KERRY CASSIDY: UPDATE - TRUMP VACCINES AND THE ART OF WAR https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mfqzV...
Konferencja z Białego Domu: "Trump discusses the state of vaccine development" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xb5p1...
DAROWIZNY na działania edukacyjne i publikację książek (Książka o Dewach Mistrzowskich Kryształów już przetłumaczona! zbieramy na drukarnię!): PayPal na www.samoswiadomi.pl
KERRY CASSIDY: UPDATE - TRUMP VACCINES AND THE ART OF WAR https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mfqzV...
Konferencja z Białego Domu: "Trump discusses the state of vaccine development" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xb5p1...
DAROWIZNY na działania edukacyjne i publikację książek (Książka o Dewach Mistrzowskich Kryształów już przetłumaczona! zbieramy na drukarnię!): PayPal na www.samoswiadomi.pl
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