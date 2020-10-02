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David Icke London Speach 45k Citizen Lockdown protest Sept 26, 2020
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18 views • October 02, 2020
LONDON , SEPT. 26, 2020 45 Thousand citizens protest anti lock down peacefully in demonstration against forced lock downs, mass vaccinations, mandatory wearing of face masks and other corona virus restrictions.
British modern day proven visionary David Icke speaks and reveals the truth and freedom needed for humanity. His words are those of patriotism and individual self respect. Protesters were beaten by police breaking up the event before all speakers scheduled to talk could finish.
British modern day proven visionary David Icke speaks and reveals the truth and freedom needed for humanity. His words are those of patriotism and individual self respect. Protesters were beaten by police breaking up the event before all speakers scheduled to talk could finish.
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