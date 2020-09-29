© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
ΚΑΤΑΓΓΕΛΙΑ ΣΟΚ.... Θα της πάρουν το παιδί κι η εισαγγελέας δεν είναι διαθέσιμη... Δεν μπορεί να επέμβει....
Follow
3
Download MP3
Share
Report
916 views • September 29, 2020
ΤΡΟΜΑΚΤΙΚΟ!!! Σοκάρει η καταγγελία μητέρας για τη συμπεριφορά Διευθύντριας Δημοτικού σχολείου που την απείλησε να της στείλει την αστυνομία για να αναζητήσει το παιδί της επειδή δεν το στέλνει λόγω μάσκας! Το παιδί αντιμετωπίζει πρόβλημα υγείας και το σχολείο όπως λέει η μητέρα στον Stefanos Damianidis και στον focus fm είναι πλήρως ενημερωμένοι με σχετικά ιατρικά έγγραφα! ΑΚΟΥΣΤΕ ΤΗΝ ΚΡΑΥΓΗ ΑΓΩΝΙΑΣ ΤΗΣ ΜΗΤΕΡΑΣ!
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.