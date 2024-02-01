Deceived Truthers (Part 2)

November 12th, 2023
Pastor Dean continues preaching about deception within so-called 'truthers' as more people try to mesh Christianity with New Age practices/beliefs. You do not have God if you do not have the doctrine of Jesus Christ. Satan wants to destroy the foundations of God's word, do not give him any place to manipulate you!
"He that is not with me is against me; and he that gathereth not with me scattereth abroad." Matthew 12:30
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.