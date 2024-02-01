Deceived Truthers (Part 2)

November 12th, 2023

Pastor Dean continues preaching about deception within so-called 'truthers' as more people try to mesh Christianity with New Age practices/beliefs. You do not have God if you do not have the doctrine of Jesus Christ. Satan wants to destroy the foundations of God's word, do not give him any place to manipulate you!

"He that is not with me is against me; and he that gathereth not with me scattereth abroad." Matthew 12:30