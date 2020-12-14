Francis Boyle: War With Iran Could Be Imminent, Russia & China Are The Endgame

Geopolitics & Empire - 11 Dec 2020



International Law professor Dr. Francis Boyle discusses the increasing potential for war with Iran, as provocations by Washington and Tel Aviv against Tehran could continue from now until Inauguration Day. President Trump could use war with Iran as a "wag the dog" scenario in order to continue on for a second term. War with Iran has already been planned by previous administrations, but after Afghanistan and Iraq, was put off to future presidents. The recent U.S. & Israeli assassinations of Iranian generals, commanders, and scientists as well as attacks on missile and nuclear facilities are attempting to provoke Iran into retaliating, which would then serve as a pretext for the U.S. to initiate war.



This could be the last opportunity by the Zionists to take Iran out, as Iran is the only remaining state in the Persian Gulf that doesn't do what the Americans tell them to do. He looks at the prospects of resurrecting the JCPOA and explains the Palestinian situation, how they are completely helpless and in dire straits as they've been abandoned and betrayed by most of the Arab world. Furthermore, Israel wants all of Palestine and they don't want any of the Palestinians there, and thus if war with Iran breaks out they face an existential situation. Finally, he discusses the Pentagon's endgame which is Russia and China.