TYRANNY CONTINUES IN AUSTRALIA! - Stay On Sidewalk OR Face Fines! - Smart City Madness!

Josh Sigurdson reports on the continued tyranny in Australia as Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews brings in new rules restricting people from walking through parks and going off the government path with crazy fines and restrictions being put in place.
Remember when people were allow to have wonder? Have a picnic? Explore? Now, if you don't walk on the regulated path, you can face charges.
The Australian government thinks that parks are not "regulated enough."
From permits to police patrols, the idea is to stop people from exploring outside of government jurisdiction. This is simply the latest way Australia is trying to enslave the populace in bondage and normalize absolute control over basic everyday life as Australia marches into Chinese style technocratic tyranny while building smart cities in places like Darwin and establishing a cashless society.
In this video, we break down what this tyranny means.
Stay tuned for more from WAM!
