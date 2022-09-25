TYRANNY CONTINUES IN AUSTRALIA! - Stay On Sidewalk OR Face Fines! - Smart City Madness!

LION ENERGY: Never Run Out Of Power! PREPARE NOW!https://rdm.go2cloud.org/aff_c?offer_id=223&aff_id=1682





GET HEIRLOOM SEEDS & NON GMO SURVIVAL FOOD HERE:

https://heavensharvest.com/

USE Code WAM to get FREE shipping in the United States!





STOCK UP ON STOREABLE FOODS HERE:

http://wamsurvival.com/





GET TIM'S FREE Portfolio Review HERE:

https://bit.ly/redpilladvisor

And become a client of Tim's at https://www.TheLibertyAdvisor.com





Josh Sigurdson reports on the continued tyranny in Australia as Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews brings in new rules restricting people from walking through parks and going off the government path with crazy fines and restrictions being put in place.

Remember when people were allow to have wonder? Have a picnic? Explore? Now, if you don't walk on the regulated path, you can face charges.

The Australian government thinks that parks are not "regulated enough."

From permits to police patrols, the idea is to stop people from exploring outside of government jurisdiction. This is simply the latest way Australia is trying to enslave the populace in bondage and normalize absolute control over basic everyday life as Australia marches into Chinese style technocratic tyranny while building smart cities in places like Darwin and establishing a cashless society.





In this video, we break down what this tyranny means.





Stay tuned for more from WAM!





OUR GOGETFUNDING CAMPAIGN:

https://gogetfunding.com/help-keep-wam-alive/





PURCHASE PART 1 of TipToe To Tyranny HERE:

https://vimeo.com/ondemand/tiptoetotyranny/





GET YOUR APRICOT SEEDS at the life-saving Richardson Nutritional Center HERE:

https://rncstore.com/r?id=bg8qc1





OUR PODBEAN CHANNEL:

https://worldaltmedia.podbean.com/

Or SPOTIFY:

https://open.spotify.com/show/5JWtlXypfL8iR8gGMg9MME





Find us on Vigilante TV HERE:

https://vigilante.tv/c/world_alternative_media/videos?s=1





FIND US on Rokfin HERE:

https://rokfin.com/worldalternativemedia





FIND US on Gettr HERE:

https://www.gettr.com/user/worldaltmedia





See our EPICFUNDME HERE:

https://epicfundme.com/251-world-alternative-media





JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER HERE:

https://www.iambanned.com/





JOIN our Telegram Group HERE:

https://t.me/worldalternativemedia





JOIN US On BitChute:

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/gzFCj8AuSWgp/





JOIN US On Flote:

https://flote.app/JoshSigurdson





JOIN US On Odysee (formerly LBRY) HERE:

https://odysee.com/@WAM:0





BUY WAM NFTs HERE:

https://rarible.com/worldalternativemedia





JOIN US on Rumble Here:

https://rumble.com/c/c-312314





FIND WAM MERCHANDISE HERE:

https://teespring.com/stores/world-alternative-media





FIND OUR CoinTree page here:

https://cointr.ee/joshsigurdson





JOIN US on SubscribeStar here:

https://www.subscribestar.com/world-alternative-media

We will soon be doing subscriber only content!





Follow us on Twitter here:

https://twitter.com/WorldAltMedia





DONATE PAYPAL HERE:

[email protected]





Help keep independent media alive!





Pledge here! Just a dollar a month can help us alive!

https://www.patreon.com/user?u=2652072&ty=h&u=2652072





BITCOIN ADDRESS:

18d1WEnYYhBRgZVbeyLr6UfiJhrQygcgNU





World Alternative Media

2022