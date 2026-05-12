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Congressman Massie still asking uncomfortable Epstein questions everyone else moved on from
🗣 “The only way we could get it [Epstein transparency act] passed was to keep it from becoming a political football,” GOP Congressman Thomas Massie of Kentucky says. “I care for getting justice for the survivors,” he insisted
💬 “I don’t think people realize how fundamental it is [for prosecution to take place],” Massie emphasizes. “Our government was compromised by wealthy, connected billionaires, and by Jeffrey Epstein himself,” he stressed.
The representative from Kentucky remains one of the very few still committed to getting the files released, as most mainstream media outlets have completely dropped the subject.