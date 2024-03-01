Gareth Icke Speaks To Psychotherapist & Mindset Coach Kaine Stromberg

Gareth Icke Tonight





On the show this week.

Investigative journalist and campaigner James Roguski joins us again to update us on the state of the WHOs pandemic treaty. The bid to destroy national sovereignty in the realms of public health is on the table, but how close is it to being passed?

Transformative mindset coach, and psychotherapist Kaine Stromberg is here to talk about his mission to reignite the fire and love for life within people.

Something that has become alarmingly rare, as people become more unhappy, and more apathetic towards themselves, and those around them.

And author, public speaker and presenter Caroline Chang is on the line from the US to discuss her grass roots movement, that bids to overturn school and workplace vaccine mandates in the US, using the 2011 supreme court ruling that ‘vaccines are unavoidably unsafe’, as a precedent

