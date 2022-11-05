The Obedience Of Life | Randy Skeete

The bible says that there is a way that seems right in a person's mind, but the end of that way is death ( Pro 14:12) The way that God prescribes is ''by every word'' that comes from God (Matt 4:4). This way leads to life.

In obedience to Christ's command, they waited in Jerusalem for the promise of the Father—the outpouring of the Spirit. They did not wait in idleness. The record says that they were “continually in the temple, praising and blessing God.” Luke 24:53. They also met together to present their requests to the Father in the name of Jesus. They knew that they had a Representative in heaven, an Advocate at the throne of God. In solemn awe they bowed in prayer, repeating the assurance, “Whatsoever ye shall ask the Father in My name, He will give it you. Hitherto have ye asked nothing in My name: ask, and ye shall receive, that your joy may be full.” John 16:23, 24

