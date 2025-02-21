WOW! Evo 2 + Majorana 1 - Can the Mark of the Beast (and the Beasts) be far off?

Both of these announcements were made on 2/19/25:





Arc Institute announces Evo 2: "The largest publicly available, AI model for biology to date, capable of understanding and designing genetic code across all three domains of life."





"Hear from the Microsoft team behind the recent breakthrough in physics and quantum computing demonstrated by the new Majorana 1 chip, engineered from an entirely new material that has the potential to scale to millions of qubits on a single chip."





I go into a little more depth on these announcements as signs of what is soon to come. ARE YOU SEEING WHAT YOU'RE LOOKING AT?





Evo 2: AI Model Launched for Genomic Design

https://x.com/i/trending/1892350131216724007?mx=2





Majorana 1 Explained: The Path to a Million Qubits

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wSHmygPQukQ





