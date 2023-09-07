Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Solomon’s Temple As A Type Of The Millennial Temple-NOW THE END BEGINS.COM-SEPT 9 2023
channel image
Rightly Dividing The Word
51 Subscribers
16 views
Published Yesterday

In 1 Kings, we have the amazing account of how God used King Solomon to build the Temple of the house of the LORD. It is a wonderful type picture of the Millennial Temple that King Jesus will rule and reign from in Jerusalem for a thousand years. The temple that will be built for the time of Jacob's trouble will be inhabited by Antichrist. On this episode of Rightly Dividing, we look at the First Temple, the Second Temple, the temple of Antichrist as well as also conducting a little Open Forum Q&A as well! God tells David that Solomon will be a son to Him, and in many ways Solomon is a wonderful type of Christ. God made Solomon into the wisest man that ever lived, and Paul tells us that God takes the 'counsel of his own will', put those two things together and the picture quickly comes into focus. Bring your Bible questions and join us for another exciting Open Forum Q&A on this episode of Rightly Dividing.

Keywords
biblegodjesuspodcastprophecyend times

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket