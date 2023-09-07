Create New Account
EPOCH TV | Sanctuary Cities Flipping on Mass Illegal Immigration
EPOCH TV | Cross Roads with Joshua Philipp

Sanctuary Cities Flipping on Mass Illegal Immigration


The mass illegal immigration policies are beginning to implode. Sanctuary cities are saying they’ve reached their limit. Lawsuits are being discussed against states that send illegal immigrants elsewhere. And pressure is mounting on the Biden administration from within the same party.



Watch the full LIVE 👉 https://ept.ms/IllegalCrisisBackfiresCR

border crisisillegal immigrationbiden regimeepoch tvjosh philippcross roads

