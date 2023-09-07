EPOCH TV | Sanctuary Cities Flipping on Mass Illegal Immigration

EPOCH TV | Cross Roads with Joshua Philipp
Sanctuary Cities Flipping on Mass Illegal Immigration
The mass illegal immigration policies are beginning to implode. Sanctuary cities are saying they’ve reached their limit. Lawsuits are being discussed against states that send illegal immigrants elsewhere. And pressure is mounting on the Biden administration from within the same party.
Watch the full LIVE 👉 https://ept.ms/IllegalCrisisBackfiresCR
