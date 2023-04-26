Create New Account
Going Deeper and Deeper Down The Rabbit Hole
The Appearance
Published a day ago |

MAILBAG SHOW 4.25.2023


GLOBAL RICE SHORTAGE TO BE LARGEST IN 20 YEARS...

https://www.cnbc.com/2023/04/19/global-rice-shortage-is-set-to-be-the-largest-in-20-years-heres-why.html


WEF HUH?...ORDERS GOVNT'S TO LIMIT FOOD TO FIGHT CLIMATE CHANGE...

https://rumble.com/v2jsw7k-wef-orders-governments-to-start-limiting-food-to-fight-climate-change.html


TRILATERAL COMMISH CALLS 2023 YEAR 1 OF NEW WORLD ODOR...

https://asia.nikkei.com/Politics/International-relations/Indo-Pacific/Trilateral-Commission-calls-2023-Year-One-of-new-world-order


AZ GUV PUPPET KATIE HOBBS VETOES BILL TO EASE RESTRICTIONS ON AZ STREET VENDORS...

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2023/04/katie-hobbs-vetoes-the-tamale-bill-to-ease-restrictions-on-arizona-street-vendors-selling-cottage-food-products-democrat-legislators-have-mixed-reactions/


NON-FEDERAL RESERVE ANNOUNCES JULY LAUNCH OF CENTRAL BANK DIGITAL CURRENCY...

https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/federal-reserve-announces-july-launch-of-central-bank-digital-currency-infrastructure/?utm_source=popular


WHITE HOUSE ANNOUNCES MIND BLOWING 6G ROLLOUT PLANS...

https://edition.cnn.com/2023/04/21/tech/white-house-6g-plans/index.html


MRNA 'VACCINES' FOR LIVESTOCK...

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/big-ag-gene-mrna-vaccines-livestock-cola/?utm_source=substack&utm_medium=email


PFIZER LAWSUIT COULD CHANGE EVERYTHING IN SOUTH AFRICA...

https://rumble.com/v2fmqha-new-bombshell-pfizer-lawsuit-could-change-everything-in-south-africa-redact.html


Augusto on Brighteon…

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/theappearance/playlists?page=1


Augusto's Websites...

http://theappearance.com

http://theappearance.net


Augusto on iTunes...

https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast//id1123053712?mt=2


Augusto on MediaFire...

https://www.mediafire.com/folder/byndkxqfq7ohj/The_Appearance


Contact Info:


Augusto Perez

POB 465

Live Oak, FL  32064


Larry Taylor

Blog: http://larrywtaylor.org

POB 317

Talihina, OK  74571-0317


Chuck Wilson

Email: [email protected]

