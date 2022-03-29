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Shocking Video Reportedly Shows Ukrainians Shooting & Torturing Russian POWs
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123 views • March 29, 2022
Shocking video from Ukraine purportedly shows Ukrainian forces shooting and torturing Russian prisoners of war, prompting several journalists to call for an official investigation into these potential war crimes.
Read more here: https://www.infowars.com/posts/live-updates-biden-again-warns-of-real-threat-of-chemical-warfare-by-russia-as-he-heads-to-europe/
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Read more here: https://www.infowars.com/posts/live-updates-biden-again-warns-of-real-threat-of-chemical-warfare-by-russia-as-he-heads-to-europe/
Up to 75% Off Now at InfowarsStore.com
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