Get Biblical Understanding #171 - Vengeance

More episodes: https://www.thebereancall.org/get-biblical-understanding More about the Bible: https://www.thebereancall.org/topic/bible

Free eBook: https://davehunt.org

Download our app: https://www.thebereancall.org/app





1 THESSALONIANS 4:3-6 For this is the will of God, even your sanctification, that ye should abstain from fornication: That every one of you should know how to possess his vessel in sanctification and honour; Not in the lust of concupiscence, even as the Gentiles which know not God: That no man go beyond and defraud [seduce] his brother in any [this, i.e. sexual] matter: because that the Lord is the avenger of all such, as we also have forewarned you and testified.





2 THESSALONIANS 1:6-10 Seeing it is a righteous thing with God to recompense tribulation to them that trouble you; And to [give] you who are troubled rest with us, when the Lord Jesus shall be revealed from heaven with his mighty angels, In flaming fire taking vengeance on them that know not God, and that obey not the gospel of our Lord Jesus Christ: Who shall be punished with everlasting destruction from the presence of the Lord, and from the glory of his power When he shall come to be glorified in his saints, and to be admired in all them that believe (because our testimony among you was believed) in that day.





2 THESSALONIANS 3: 1-3 Finally, brethren, pray for us, that the word of the Lord may run swiftly and be glorified, just as it is with you, And that we may be delivered from unreasonable and wicked men: for all men have not faith. But the Lord is faithful, who shall stablish you, and keep you from evil.





2 TIMOTHY 4:14-15 Alexander the coppersmith did me much evil: the Lord reward him according to his works: Of whom be thou ware also; for he hath greatly withstood our words.





HEBREWS 2:2 For if the word spoken by angels was stedfast, and every transgression and disobedience received a just recompense of reward;





HEBREWS 10:30-31 For we know him that hath said, Vengeance belongeth unto me, I will recompense, saith the Lord. And again, The Lord shall judge his people. It is a fearful thing to fall into the hands of the living God.





1 PETER 3:8-9 Finally, be ye all of one mind, having compassion one of another, love as brethren, be pitiful, be courteous: Not rendering evil for evil, or railing for railing: but contrariwise blessing; knowing that ye are thereunto called, that ye should inherit a blessing.





Our website: www.thebereancall.org

Store: store.thebereancall.org