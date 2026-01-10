Images show the night sky over Lviv lit up with flashes of light, after the region in western Ukraine was hit by an Oreshnik missile, at 23:45 local time on January 8, 2026. A rare and devastating strike by a medium-range hypersonic ballistic missile Oreshnik IRBM, with its characteristic explosion, this time landed on Lviv critical energy infrastructure, after the first use of this missile in over a year. Ukraine confirmed several conventional warheads that re-entered the Earth's atmosphere at hypersonic speeds, traveling up to 2000 km from Astrakhan, flying to Lviv in about 10 minutes at a speed of about 13,000 km/h. "This is the explanation of Oreshnik and its devastating operation, no NATO tracking station in Europe detected the missile that fell on Lviv," a report wrote. It was reported that the nuclear warheads were empty, meaning, it was the kinetic energy that caused the damage!

Official statements have confirmed that Russian Oreshnik missile hammering the largest natural gas storage facility in Stry the underground storage facility of Bilche-Volitsko-Uhersk. The Oreshnik kinetic submunition appears ideal for destroying the underground target, which has a design capacity of 17.05 billion cubic meters, representing more than 50% of the total capacity of all storage facilities in Ukraine. However, a detailed assessment of the damage and the exact mechanisms involved have not been publicly disclosed. The Oreshnik missile strike, according to the Russian Defense Ministry, was a serious message to Kyiv, a response to the attempted attack on President Vladimir Putin at his residence in the Novgorod region on December 28, 2025, as shown in security footage. "We are using Oreshnik missiles to bomb vital facilities in Ukraine," the Defense Ministry said. And, "Oreshnik is a new generation weapon," according to President Putin.

