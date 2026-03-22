SAR - Search and Rescue (1989, Arcade)

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The game uses a rotary joystick which I couldn't emulate, hence I could not control it properly
SAR - Search and Rescue is a shoot'em up developed and published by SNK. It was later re-released for PSP and Playstation 3, and -as part of a compilation- for PC, Switch, Playsation 4 and Xbox One.
On a colony planet in a distant future, a transport ship has been overrun by aliens similar to the ones from the Alien franchise. A duo of soldiers is sent in to solve the problem.
Similar to Commando or Mercs, you play from a top-down perspective and move upwards through the levels most of the time. There is no auto-scrolling. You can pick up different weapons. Their is no ammo limitation. Apart from firing in all direction you can also dash backwards to avoid fire.