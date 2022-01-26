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Clay Clark: WHY Is The Government Using MRNA Technology and 5G To SEPARATE You From God?!
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904 views • January 26, 2022
Clay Clark on the Flyover Conservatives show discussing MRNA Technology and 5G and how the government is using it to block the God Gene. All websites mentioned in the show are listed below.
Important Websites
Clay’s Site Going Through Timeline of Revelations ► https://timetofreeamerica.com/revelation
Messenger RNA Delivery Through CRISPR ► https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/31763806/
Experimenting with Blocking the God Gene ► https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/labs/pmc/articles/PMC2262126/
Interview with Robin Bullock ► https://rumble.com/voopfd-a-message-to-donald-trump-with-robin-bullock-flyover-conservatives.html
Other Interviews with Clay Clark:
Revelations: Mark Of The Beast Timeline
https://banned.video/watch?id=61d655f35b9bcb57789e064e
Vanessa Clark The Prayer Warrior: Live From ReAwaken America Tour Dallas
https://rumble.com/vqu4b6-vanessa-clark-reawaken-america-tour-dallas.html
More Information on Getting Your Own Oxi Fresh Franchise ► https://FlyoverCarpet.com
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► Flyover Conservatives Gold and Silver Buyer of Choice - https://flyovergold.com
► Use Promo Code “ Flyover” when checking out at www.MyPillow.com
🇺🇸 support Mike Lindell's fight against election fraud and censorship AND Save up to 66% off of your My Pillow products
► Discover the 100% Effective and Affordable COVID-19 Treatments and Therapies Today At: www.Sherwood.TV/flyover
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🛍 https://col1972.com/discount/Flyover
Follow our Social Media so we can be best friends
-------------------------------------------
🐦Twitter: https://twitter.com/davidmwhited
💬Telegram: https://t.me/FlyoverConservatives
🏘FB Community: https://www.facebook.com/groups/flyoverconservatives
📱FB Page: https://www.facebook.com/flyoverconservatives
📸Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/flyoverconservatives/
🧑💻Website: https://flyoverconservatives.com
► ALL LINKS: https://sociatap.com/FlyoverConservatives
-------------------------------------------
Be Blessed!
- The Flyover Team
Business or Media, please contact us at:
[email protected]
Important Websites
Clay’s Site Going Through Timeline of Revelations ► https://timetofreeamerica.com/revelation
Messenger RNA Delivery Through CRISPR ► https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/31763806/
Experimenting with Blocking the God Gene ► https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/labs/pmc/articles/PMC2262126/
Interview with Robin Bullock ► https://rumble.com/voopfd-a-message-to-donald-trump-with-robin-bullock-flyover-conservatives.html
Other Interviews with Clay Clark:
Revelations: Mark Of The Beast Timeline
https://banned.video/watch?id=61d655f35b9bcb57789e064e
Vanessa Clark The Prayer Warrior: Live From ReAwaken America Tour Dallas
https://rumble.com/vqu4b6-vanessa-clark-reawaken-america-tour-dallas.html
More Information on Getting Your Own Oxi Fresh Franchise ► https://FlyoverCarpet.com
-------------------------------------------
► Sign Up For Our Newsletter! -https://bit.ly/flyovernewsletter
► MEET US IN PERSON!! Text EVENTS to 40509 to learn more
► Watch ALL our content in FULL on Rumble! https://bit.ly/FlyoverRumble
► Support Flyover Directly - https://www.flyoverconservatives.com/donate
► Flyover Conservatives Gold and Silver Buyer of Choice - https://flyovergold.com
► Use Promo Code “ Flyover” when checking out at www.MyPillow.com
🇺🇸 support Mike Lindell's fight against election fraud and censorship AND Save up to 66% off of your My Pillow products
► Discover the 100% Effective and Affordable COVID-19 Treatments and Therapies Today At: www.Sherwood.TV/flyover
► Support a Family Owned, Pro-Life Woman Merch Store
🛍 https://col1972.com/discount/Flyover
Follow our Social Media so we can be best friends
-------------------------------------------
🐦Twitter: https://twitter.com/davidmwhited
💬Telegram: https://t.me/FlyoverConservatives
🏘FB Community: https://www.facebook.com/groups/flyoverconservatives
📱FB Page: https://www.facebook.com/flyoverconservatives
📸Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/flyoverconservatives/
🧑💻Website: https://flyoverconservatives.com
► ALL LINKS: https://sociatap.com/FlyoverConservatives
-------------------------------------------
Be Blessed!
- The Flyover Team
Business or Media, please contact us at:
[email protected]
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