© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
God's Garden: Mystery Of The Universe Explained!
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
31 views • April 04, 2020
"God's Garden: Mystery Of The Universe Explained!" explores the overwhelming evidence for Intelligence behind creation. Planck satellite discoveries about the axis of the universe have made it clear that Earth is God's garden... but what have we done with the gift we've been given? This video explores how our addiction to money has meant that planet Earth is on the brink of destruction and there will be hell to pay for it. This could be the most important video you ever watch.
What is "A Voice in the Desert"?
A Voice in the Desert is anonymous. Its purpose is to point people to the message, rather than the messenger. Most modern day prophets promote themselves more than the teachings of Jesus and the true message of Revelation. A Voice in the Desert challenges that error and more. Some of the things you hear on this channel may be difficult to understand, and may offend you. The goal, however, is to sweep away dogmas and traditions to reveal what Jesus actually taught.
If the message in this video had an impact on you, then please subscribe to stay up to date with more videos [https://goo.gl/EFxRCR].
CREDITS
Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes by Kelly Kochanski
Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
The Principle
Director: Katheryne Thomas
Producer: Richard K. Delano
Narrator: Kate Mulgrew
Screenplay: Rick DeLano
The Milgram Experiment 1962 Full Documentary
Lof Der Zotheid
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rdrKC...
PBS NewsHour
How kids are adapting to a cashless culture
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1nc0j...
NBC News
The Power Of Going Cashless Means Real Pain For Some | NBC Nightly News
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v20jD...
IndiaTV
India Move to Cashless Transactions after Demonetisation Move by PM Modi
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HcSIz...
Denver7 - The Denver Channel
How the US is becoming a cashless society
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aO54I...
WXYZ - TV Detroit | Channel 7
Impact of cashless society on kids
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9chf4...
Bloomberg
How Close Are We to a Cashless Society?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WqvkW...
CNNMoney Switzerland
Invest in a cashless society
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Om6hp...
13News Now
Is America Moving to a cashless Society?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9w1WK...
ABS-CBN News
Early Edition: Philippines poised for shift to cashless payments
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2nTq_...
Oneindia News
Hyderabad school children learn about cashless transaction, Watch Video | Oneindia News
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rDM2p...
KTN News Kenya
NSSF launches cashless operations
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NySab...
NBC Left Field
In Cashless Sweden, Church Donations Are Going Digital | NBC Left Field
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AfowV...
Daily Mail
Buskers go cashless as London introduces contactless payments
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xMxc9...
Bloomberg
Mastercard Targets Mexico City, Where Cash Is King
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wbXL8...
Bloomberg
Killing the Need for Passwords With Biometrics
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=88Rjg...
NBC News
Microchips Implanted Into Employees Of Wisconsin Business | NBC Nightly News
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Tw82j...
Al Jazeera English
Sweden sees microchip implant revolution | Al Jazeera English
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dl_ge...
CGTN America
Amazon steers Mexico towards cashless economy
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SzX5T...
MSNBC
'Why Was No One Charged With Obstruction Of Justice?' | Morning Joe | MSNBC
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iWm8W...
CNN Business
Would you get 'microchipped' at work?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=M-gE8...
TomoNews US
Chip My Life: Australians implanting microchips in their hands to unlock doors - TomoNews
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A7aXv...
Nine News Perth
Microchip implants | 9 News Perth
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j77XI...
BuzzFeedVideo
I Put A Payment Chip In My Hand To Replace My Wallet
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hTBJ6...
ABC News
Children in Somalia are malnourished and fighting for their lives
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5EkMb...
Yemen: On the brink of starvation - BBC News
BBC News
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=npk7t...
Iraq invasion: the defining images
Channel 4 News
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rxgaY...
Severe weather continues in the Midwest l ABC NEWS
ABC News
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=J4FLE...
Desperate Search For Survivors After Indonesia Earthquake And Tsunami | NBC Nightly News
NBC News
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=90mpq...
Greater Houston remains paralyzed as Harvey rages
ABC News
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UsIVx...
What is "A Voice in the Desert"?
A Voice in the Desert is anonymous. Its purpose is to point people to the message, rather than the messenger. Most modern day prophets promote themselves more than the teachings of Jesus and the true message of Revelation. A Voice in the Desert challenges that error and more. Some of the things you hear on this channel may be difficult to understand, and may offend you. The goal, however, is to sweep away dogmas and traditions to reveal what Jesus actually taught.
If the message in this video had an impact on you, then please subscribe to stay up to date with more videos [https://goo.gl/EFxRCR].
CREDITS
Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes by Kelly Kochanski
Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
The Principle
Director: Katheryne Thomas
Producer: Richard K. Delano
Narrator: Kate Mulgrew
Screenplay: Rick DeLano
The Milgram Experiment 1962 Full Documentary
Lof Der Zotheid
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rdrKC...
PBS NewsHour
How kids are adapting to a cashless culture
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1nc0j...
NBC News
The Power Of Going Cashless Means Real Pain For Some | NBC Nightly News
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v20jD...
IndiaTV
India Move to Cashless Transactions after Demonetisation Move by PM Modi
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HcSIz...
Denver7 - The Denver Channel
How the US is becoming a cashless society
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aO54I...
WXYZ - TV Detroit | Channel 7
Impact of cashless society on kids
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9chf4...
Bloomberg
How Close Are We to a Cashless Society?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WqvkW...
CNNMoney Switzerland
Invest in a cashless society
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Om6hp...
13News Now
Is America Moving to a cashless Society?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9w1WK...
ABS-CBN News
Early Edition: Philippines poised for shift to cashless payments
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2nTq_...
Oneindia News
Hyderabad school children learn about cashless transaction, Watch Video | Oneindia News
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rDM2p...
KTN News Kenya
NSSF launches cashless operations
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NySab...
NBC Left Field
In Cashless Sweden, Church Donations Are Going Digital | NBC Left Field
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AfowV...
Daily Mail
Buskers go cashless as London introduces contactless payments
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xMxc9...
Bloomberg
Mastercard Targets Mexico City, Where Cash Is King
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wbXL8...
Bloomberg
Killing the Need for Passwords With Biometrics
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=88Rjg...
NBC News
Microchips Implanted Into Employees Of Wisconsin Business | NBC Nightly News
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Tw82j...
Al Jazeera English
Sweden sees microchip implant revolution | Al Jazeera English
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dl_ge...
CGTN America
Amazon steers Mexico towards cashless economy
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SzX5T...
MSNBC
'Why Was No One Charged With Obstruction Of Justice?' | Morning Joe | MSNBC
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iWm8W...
CNN Business
Would you get 'microchipped' at work?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=M-gE8...
TomoNews US
Chip My Life: Australians implanting microchips in their hands to unlock doors - TomoNews
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A7aXv...
Nine News Perth
Microchip implants | 9 News Perth
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j77XI...
BuzzFeedVideo
I Put A Payment Chip In My Hand To Replace My Wallet
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hTBJ6...
ABC News
Children in Somalia are malnourished and fighting for their lives
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5EkMb...
Yemen: On the brink of starvation - BBC News
BBC News
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=npk7t...
Iraq invasion: the defining images
Channel 4 News
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rxgaY...
Severe weather continues in the Midwest l ABC NEWS
ABC News
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=J4FLE...
Desperate Search For Survivors After Indonesia Earthquake And Tsunami | NBC Nightly News
NBC News
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=90mpq...
Greater Houston remains paralyzed as Harvey rages
ABC News
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UsIVx...
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.