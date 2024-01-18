Create New Account
The Conservative Continuum, Special Episode: "Freedom 96.9 - Medical Liberty!" hosted by Jake Merrick
The Conservative Continuum
Published 20 hours ago

Sue Roberson, Former Feds Oklahoma Chair, and Mic Meow of The Conservative Continuum speak with Jake Merrick on his Freedom 96.9 daily radio talk show about the upcoming Medical Freedom Forum "With Liberty And Justice For All". We will be bringing intentional action to Oklahoma on Saturday, February 10, 2024 from 1 pm to 5 pm at The Oklahoma State Capitol Building. Join us to become part of the cure!


