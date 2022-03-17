Russia Claims To Have Destroyed Military Vehicles in Ukraine’s Kherson Region

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03/15/2022 The Sun: Russian Defence Ministry released a video to show destroyed and abandoned military vehicles in Ukraine’s Kherson region. Russia said on Tuesday its armed forces had taken full control of Ukraine’s southern region of Kherson, although it could not be verified. U.S. defence officials have said Russia could use Kherson as part of a strategy for potentially moving to Mykolaiv and then on to Odessa, other strategic cities in the country’s south.