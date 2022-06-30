Lev 14:45 – Must We Follow All of The Old Testament Rules?









Enjoy these short videos about what Jesus REALLY taught!







Jesus said that, on the last day, He will be ashamed of those who are ashamed of His teachings -

https://bit.ly/AVOICEINTHEDESERTTHEMOSTEMBARRASSINGTEACHINGOFJESUS







jesus, christ, christian, love, truth, christianity, gospel, obey, religion, jesuschrist, believe, faith, god







#truth #love #jesus #christ #believe #faith #christian #jesuschrist #christianity #gospel #obey #ministry #sermon