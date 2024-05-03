Create New Account
CIA Press Secretary Gives Statement to O'Keefe About Program Manager Caught On Tape
O'Keefe Media Group


May 1, 2024


ON THE PHONE WITH THE CIA PRESS SECRETARY:


Spokesperson at CIA gives me a statement saying that the Program Manager at the Chinese Mission Center caught on tape talking about the higher-ups withholding information from the President, is no longer working at the CIA.


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XDcjzUbJDk4

