CIA Press Secretary Gives Statement to O'Keefe About Program Manager Caught On Tape

O'Keefe Media Group
May 1, 2024
ON THE PHONE WITH THE CIA PRESS SECRETARY:
Spokesperson at CIA gives me a statement saying that the Program Manager at the Chinese Mission Center caught on tape talking about the higher-ups withholding information from the President, is no longer working at the CIA.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XDcjzUbJDk4
