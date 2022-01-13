© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
SHOCKING: New York To ARREST The Unjabbed? - Tyranny CONTINUES To SKYROCKET!
Follow
2
Share
Report
200 views • January 13, 2022
Josh Sigurdson reports on the recent news of New York pushing a bill to allow the governor to essentially imprison unvaccinated people by their own discretion as a matter of "public health emergency."
This is something we've seen coming for a long time and we aren't sure as of yet how enforceable it really is, but nonetheless, it's the way the tides are turning towards complete totalitarianism.
With camps throughout the world, most famously in Australia and Hong Kong; plus the issue of martial law being written into law in places like Canada, we are facing down a gun that if we do not disarm will result in a lifetime of bondage.
Stay tuned for more from WAM!
This is something we've seen coming for a long time and we aren't sure as of yet how enforceable it really is, but nonetheless, it's the way the tides are turning towards complete totalitarianism.
With camps throughout the world, most famously in Australia and Hong Kong; plus the issue of martial law being written into law in places like Canada, we are facing down a gun that if we do not disarm will result in a lifetime of bondage.
Stay tuned for more from WAM!
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.