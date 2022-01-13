SHOCKING: New York To ARREST The Unjabbed? - Tyranny CONTINUES To SKYROCKET!

Josh Sigurdson reports on the recent news of New York pushing a bill to allow the governor to essentially imprison unvaccinated people by their own discretion as a matter of "public health emergency."

This is something we've seen coming for a long time and we aren't sure as of yet how enforceable it really is, but nonetheless, it's the way the tides are turning towards complete totalitarianism.

With camps throughout the world, most famously in Australia and Hong Kong; plus the issue of martial law being written into law in places like Canada, we are facing down a gun that if we do not disarm will result in a lifetime of bondage.



Stay tuned for more from WAM!