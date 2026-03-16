Iran Unleashes 'Dancing' Sejjil Missile on U.S-Israel

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Iran fired its maneuverable solid-fuel Sejjil missile, nicknamed "Dancing Missile" for mid-flight evasion—in Wave 54 of Operation True Promise 4 on Monday, striking Israeli air bases, US-linked Gulf sites and Tel Aviv after 17 war days. With 2,000km range, 700kg warhead and 7-minute Tel Aviv strike time, the homegrown beast ignores Iron Dome defenses amid 2,000+ deaths.
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