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South Africa's Coming Nightmare: Worst Hate Speech Laws on Earth!
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45 views • September 16, 2021
This law was worked on, secretly, for about 10 years. This is an interview I did with my attorney, Marius Coertse, on 2021-09-09. We discussed in detail the nightmare new hate speech laws that will be descending upon South Africa soon. Below is a list of the categories for which you can be thrown in jail. This hate speech law is a VIOLATION of the Constitution of South Africa.
The South African Government is calling for final public submissions regarding this law by 1st October 2021: Submissions and enquiries must be directed to [email protected]
One of the most bizarre and dangerous aspects of this law is known as the Victim Impact Statement. This is totally subjective and very dangerous. We also discuss why this law, while appearing to apply to all people, will in fact result in Whites being the main victims of this law. We also discuss why this law is open to massive abuse. This law follows on from the previous law which was the Equality Act. This law will result in Censorship-by-Terror. People will become too afraid to speak candidly, or even to make truthful statements in public, or private, on the social media or even face-to-face.
This law could normalise the abnormal in society. This law favours people who are deviants.
(1) A hate crime is an offence recognised under any law, the commission of which by a person is motivated by that person’s prejudice or intolerance towards the victim of the crime in question because of one or more of the following characteristics or perceived characteristics of the victim or his or her family member or the victim’s association with, or support for, a group of persons who share the said characteristics:
(a) age;
(b) albinism;
(c) birth;
(d) colour;
(e) culture;
(f) disability;
(g) ethnic or social origin;
(h) gender or gender identity;
(i) HIV status;
(j) language;
(k) nationality, migrant or refugee status;
(l) occupation or trade;
(m) political affiliation or conviction;
(n) race;
(o) religion;
(p) sex, which includes intersex; or
(q) sexual orientation.
CONSTITUTION:
Chapter 2: Bill of Rights: Main article: Chapter 2 of the Constitution of South Africa
Chapter 2 is a bill of rights which enumerates the civil, political, economic, social and cultural human rights of the people of South Africa. Most of these rights apply to anyone in the country, with the exception of the right to vote, the right to work and the right to enter the country, which apply only to citizens. They also apply to juristic persons to the extent that they are applicable, taking into account the nature of the right. The rights enumerated are:
Section 9: everyone is equal before the law and has right to equal protection and the benefit of the law. Prohibited grounds of discrimination include race, gender, sex, pregnancy, marital status, ethnic or social origin, colour, sexual orientation, age, disability, religion, conscience, belief, culture, language and birth.
My website is: http://historyreviewed.com
You can find ALL my videos on my website.
DONATE TO SUPPORT MY WORK:
I will be most grateful for donations to support my work. Note: Due to harassment, I cannot publish my donation details openly.
So please use this link: http://historyreviewed.best/index.php/contact-us/?T=4
The South African Government is calling for final public submissions regarding this law by 1st October 2021: Submissions and enquiries must be directed to [email protected]
One of the most bizarre and dangerous aspects of this law is known as the Victim Impact Statement. This is totally subjective and very dangerous. We also discuss why this law, while appearing to apply to all people, will in fact result in Whites being the main victims of this law. We also discuss why this law is open to massive abuse. This law follows on from the previous law which was the Equality Act. This law will result in Censorship-by-Terror. People will become too afraid to speak candidly, or even to make truthful statements in public, or private, on the social media or even face-to-face.
This law could normalise the abnormal in society. This law favours people who are deviants.
(1) A hate crime is an offence recognised under any law, the commission of which by a person is motivated by that person’s prejudice or intolerance towards the victim of the crime in question because of one or more of the following characteristics or perceived characteristics of the victim or his or her family member or the victim’s association with, or support for, a group of persons who share the said characteristics:
(a) age;
(b) albinism;
(c) birth;
(d) colour;
(e) culture;
(f) disability;
(g) ethnic or social origin;
(h) gender or gender identity;
(i) HIV status;
(j) language;
(k) nationality, migrant or refugee status;
(l) occupation or trade;
(m) political affiliation or conviction;
(n) race;
(o) religion;
(p) sex, which includes intersex; or
(q) sexual orientation.
CONSTITUTION:
Chapter 2: Bill of Rights: Main article: Chapter 2 of the Constitution of South Africa
Chapter 2 is a bill of rights which enumerates the civil, political, economic, social and cultural human rights of the people of South Africa. Most of these rights apply to anyone in the country, with the exception of the right to vote, the right to work and the right to enter the country, which apply only to citizens. They also apply to juristic persons to the extent that they are applicable, taking into account the nature of the right. The rights enumerated are:
Section 9: everyone is equal before the law and has right to equal protection and the benefit of the law. Prohibited grounds of discrimination include race, gender, sex, pregnancy, marital status, ethnic or social origin, colour, sexual orientation, age, disability, religion, conscience, belief, culture, language and birth.
My website is: http://historyreviewed.com
You can find ALL my videos on my website.
DONATE TO SUPPORT MY WORK:
I will be most grateful for donations to support my work. Note: Due to harassment, I cannot publish my donation details openly.
So please use this link: http://historyreviewed.best/index.php/contact-us/?T=4
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