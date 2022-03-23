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Donbass - Azov Blew Up the Mariupol Theatre - Hospital Basement - Civilian Interview with First Hand Knowledge - English 032022
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321 views • March 23, 2022
Thanks to the Donbass Insider, French Correspondent on YT, for this interview and video.
Donbass Insider
While conducting a humanitarian mission near Sartana, we met a large number of people who had just fled Mariupol. Among these civilians was Nikolay, who agreed to tell us on camera what happened with the maternity hospital and the theatre in Mariupol, and how the fighters of the Azov regiment behaved with the inhabitants.
Find us on :
- Odysee : https://odysee.com/@donbassinsider:b
- VK : https://vk.com/donbass_insider
- Telegram: https://t.me/donbassinsider
Donbass Insider
While conducting a humanitarian mission near Sartana, we met a large number of people who had just fled Mariupol. Among these civilians was Nikolay, who agreed to tell us on camera what happened with the maternity hospital and the theatre in Mariupol, and how the fighters of the Azov regiment behaved with the inhabitants.
Find us on :
- Odysee : https://odysee.com/@donbassinsider:b
- VK : https://vk.com/donbass_insider
- Telegram: https://t.me/donbassinsider
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