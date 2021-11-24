I.P.A.C.C.DATASΘURCE-JJ -- C@re4YΘurs3lfAzTh3yd°nt --

IPACC_Issue2_JanssenWebsiteWarnings --

This data is on Janssen website, they are owned by J&J

(Johnson and Johnson) who they themselves admit this is

all a trial based on non existent data and future predicted

scenarios that may never even happen. This company is

responsible for hundreds of thousands or reported lawsuits,

and likely millions of unreported/coverup's. How can it be

right for such companies to sell their products, hiding their

initial involvement from the public, whilst denouncing all

responsibility and culpability from these serums and their

every growing amount of side effects. This is playground

bullying and IPACC stands for standing up to this sort

of aggressive and coercive rules set in place by people who

want to sterilize both physically and mentally lobotomize

humanity and remove our unique individuality and replace

it with their patented biological pharmaceutical designer

drugs that inhibit our natural body from performing as it

should and potentially killing us prematurely, as well as

our kids!