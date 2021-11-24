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IPACC_Issue2_JanssenWebsiteWarnings
C20H25N3O
C20H25N3O
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30 views • November 24, 2021
I.P.A.C.C.DATASΘURCE-JJ -- C@re4YΘurs3lfAzTh3yd°nt --
IPACC_Issue2_JanssenWebsiteWarnings --
This data is on Janssen website, they are owned by J&J
(Johnson and Johnson) who they themselves admit this is
all a trial based on non existent data and future predicted
scenarios that may never even happen. This company is
responsible for hundreds of thousands or reported lawsuits,
and likely millions of unreported/coverup's. How can it be
right for such companies to sell their products, hiding their
initial involvement from the public, whilst denouncing all
responsibility and culpability from these serums and their
every growing amount of side effects. This is playground
bullying and IPACC stands for standing up to this sort
of aggressive and coercive rules set in place by people who
want to sterilize both physically and mentally lobotomize
humanity and remove our unique individuality and replace
it with their patented biological pharmaceutical designer
drugs that inhibit our natural body from performing as it
should and potentially killing us prematurely, as well as
our kids!
Keywords
vaccineside effectsjohnson and johnsoncovidjanssen
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