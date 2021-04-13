Bombshell! Manipulated Google Search Results PROVED

Posted 08April2021 Rob Braxman Tech: If you think Google Search gives you organic search results, here's proof that Google Search is out to win your heart and mind with manipulated data. Search results that are modified to induce a change of opinion. Search results that are specifically programmed for each cohort. Search results that are designed to control a population. Google's Goal: 1) Find the Cohort, 2) Understand by test marketing 3) Intervene (Change the Internet), You are classified by your search Terms.

In this Red-Pill video, we will dig deep into the next stage of data collection. From Federated Learning of Cohorts, you will see how this is used with a Big Tech agenda. And Google is not alone.

Are you ready to understand what is going on from a pure manipulation point of view? Or is this revelation viewed within the lenses of politics? If what Google is doing is acceptable to you then of course you will unsubscribe and continue life. One day, their agenda will not match yours and it will be too late.