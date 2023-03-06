Create New Account
Changing Your Ham Radio Call Sign Using The FCC Vanity Call Sign Process
Ham Radio Made Simple
I will be covering how to change your Ham Radio call sign. I will go over what options the FCC allows you to use based on both the license classification & region you are living in. Also, I will take you step by step through the FCC License Manager Website as you apply for a new call sign. I make it simple to understand for all those who have never done this before.

ham radio licensetechnician class licensevanity call signchanging your ham radio licensefcc license

