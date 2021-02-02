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Episode 135 - The Truth About January 2021: The Month the Totalitarians Came Out of the Closet
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61 views • February 02, 2021
What a month it was! The Georgia Senate run-off, the Trump rally-gone-bad, another impeachment, social media purge of anything not liberal-leaning or anti-establishment, Biden's embarrassing inauguration, his 37 executive orders, Jacob Blake, John Kerry, Dr. Fauci, Andrew Cuomo, Gamestop and more!!!!
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