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Trump declares support for new 'America First' legal fund
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20 views • April 08, 2021
Donald Trump has thrown his support behind America First Legal, a non-profit conservative organisation designed to rival the successful progressive group, American Civil Liberties Union.
The group, founded by Trump White House employee Stephen Miller, will fight the Biden administration in the courts.
The group, founded by Trump White House employee Stephen Miller, will fight the Biden administration in the courts.
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